Joey Cantillo And Guardians Play Royals On May 6

Cantillo is 1-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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