Joey Cantillo And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On April 8

Cantillo is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.