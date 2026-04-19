Joey Cantillo And Guardians Play Orioles On April 19

Cantillo is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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