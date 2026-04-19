FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians

Joey Cantillo

Cleveland Guardians • #54 SP

Joey Cantillo And Guardians Play Orioles On April 19

Joey Cantillo will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Cantillo has +120 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cantillo is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joey Cantillo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News