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Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians

Joey Cantillo

Cleveland Guardians • #54 SP

Joey Cantillo And Guardians Face Cubs On April 3

Joey Cantillo will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Cantillo has -160 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Cantillo is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joey Cantillo

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