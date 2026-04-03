Joey Cantillo And Guardians Face Cubs On April 3
Joey Cantillo will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Cantillo has -160 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Cantillo is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.