Joey Cantillo And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 14

Cantillo is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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