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Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians

Joey Cantillo

Cleveland Guardians • #54 SP

Joey Cantillo And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 14

Joey Cantillo will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Cantillo has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cantillo is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joey Cantillo

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