Joey Cantillo And Guardians Take On Athletics On May 1

Cantillo is 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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