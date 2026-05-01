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Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians

Joey Cantillo

Cleveland Guardians • #54 SP

Joey Cantillo And Guardians Take On Athletics On May 1

Joey Cantillo will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Cantillo has -112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cantillo is 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joey Cantillo

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