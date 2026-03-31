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Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates

Joey Bart

Pittsburgh Pirates • #14 C

Joey Bart And Pirates Face Reds On March 31

Joey Bart and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bart has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bart had a .249 BA, .355 OBP and .340 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate last season. His OPS was .696 and he scored 21 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 30 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Mets.

Brandon Williamson makes his first start of the season for the Reds.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joey Bart

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