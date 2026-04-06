FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins • #41 SP

Joe Ryan And Twins Face Tigers On April 6

Joe Ryan will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ryan has +100 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ryan is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joe Ryan

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News