Joe Ryan And Twins Face Tigers On April 6
Joe Ryan will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ryan has +100 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ryan is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.