Joe Ryan And Twins Face Tigers On April 6

Ryan is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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