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Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins • #41 SP

Joe Ryan And Twins Square Off Against Royals On April 1

Joe Ryan will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ryan has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ryan is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Royals averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joe Ryan

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