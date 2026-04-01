Joe Ryan And Twins Square Off Against Royals On April 1
Joe Ryan will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ryan has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ryan is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The Royals averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.