Joe Ryan And Twins Play Reds On April 17

Ryan is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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