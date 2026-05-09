Joe Ryan And Twins Play Guardians On May 9

Ryan is 2-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Toronto Blue Jays without allowing a hit.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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