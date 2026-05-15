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Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins • #41 SP

Joe Ryan And Twins Play Brewers On May 15

Joe Ryan will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ryan has -120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ryan is 2-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joe Ryan

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