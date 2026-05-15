Joe Ryan And Twins Play Brewers On May 15

Ryan is 2-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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