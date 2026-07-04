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Joe Mack
Miami Marlins

Joe Mack

Miami Marlins • #80 C

Joe Mack And Marlins Take On Athletics On July 4

Joe Mack and the Miami Marlins will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Mack has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Mack is hitting for a .250 BA, .311 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 22 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joe Mack

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