Joe Mack And Marlins Take On Athletics On July 4

Mack is hitting for a .250 BA, .311 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 22 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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