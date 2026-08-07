Joe Mack And Marlins Play Angels On Aug. 7

Mack is hitting for a .240 BA, .293 OBP and .440 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 29 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Braves.

George Klassen (0-1) pitches for the Angels to make his third start of the season.

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