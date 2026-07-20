Joc Pederson And Rangers Face White Sox On July 20

Pederson is hitting for a .243 BA, .339 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 39 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Braves.

Erick Fedde (5-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.