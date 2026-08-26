Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On White Sox On Aug. 26

Pederson is hitting for a .236 BA, .332 OBP and .475 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 51 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (7-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 146 2/3 innings pitched, with 158 strikeouts.

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