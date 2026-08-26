Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On White Sox On Aug. 26
Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .236 BA, .332 OBP and .475 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 51 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Sean Burke (7-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 146 2/3 innings pitched, with 158 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.