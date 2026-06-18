Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Twins On June 18

Pederson is hitting for a .246 BA, .350 OBP and .454 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 27 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.17 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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