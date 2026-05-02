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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Tigers On May 2

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Pederson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .216 BA, .326 OBP and .311 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 11 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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