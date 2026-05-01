Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Tigers On May 1

Pederson is hitting for a .225 BA, .341 OBP and .324 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 11 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jack Flaherty (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.33 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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