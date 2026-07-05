Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Tigers On July 5

Pederson is hitting for a .240 BA, .336 OBP and .468 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 34 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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