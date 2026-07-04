Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Tigers On July 4

Pederson is hitting for a .240 BA, .337 OBP and .472 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 34 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (1-8) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.97 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.