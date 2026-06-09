Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Royals On June 9
Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .238 BA, .347 OBP and .439 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 24 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Guardians.
Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.