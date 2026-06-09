Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Royals On June 9

Pederson is hitting for a .238 BA, .347 OBP and .439 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 24 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Guardians.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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