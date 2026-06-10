Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Royals On June 10

Pederson is hitting for a .237 BA, .343 OBP and .444 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 25 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (2-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.