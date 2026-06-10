FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Royals On June 10

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .237 BA, .343 OBP and .444 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 25 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (2-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News