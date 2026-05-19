FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Rockies On May 19

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .210 BA, .338 OBP and .324 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 14 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News