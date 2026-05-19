Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Rockies On May 19
Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .210 BA, .338 OBP and .324 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 14 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.
Sammy Peralta will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.