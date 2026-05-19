Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Rockies On May 19

Pederson is hitting for a .210 BA, .338 OBP and .324 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 14 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

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