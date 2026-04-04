Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Reds On April 4

Pederson had a .181 BA, .285 OBP and .328 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .614 and he scored 28 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 26 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Rhett Lowder (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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