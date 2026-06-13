Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Red Sox On June 13

Pederson is hitting for a .243 BA, .350 OBP and .445 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 26 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (2-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.

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