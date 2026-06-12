Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Red Sox On June 12

Pederson is hitting for a .235 BA, .345 OBP and .441 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 25 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Sonny Gray (7-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.