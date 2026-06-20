Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Padres On June 20
Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will face the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .237 BA, .342 OBP and .437 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 28 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.
Walker Buehler (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.