Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Padres On June 20

Pederson is hitting for a .237 BA, .342 OBP and .437 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 28 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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