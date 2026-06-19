Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Padres On June 19

Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .345 OBP and .446 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 27 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Randy Vasquez (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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