Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Padres On June 19
Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will face the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field, on Friday, June 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .345 OBP and .446 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 27 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.
Randy Vasquez (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.