Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Orioles On March 31
Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Pederson has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson had a .181 BA, .285 OBP and .328 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .614 and he scored 28 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Zach Eflin will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.