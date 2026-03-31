Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Orioles On March 31

Pederson had a .181 BA, .285 OBP and .328 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .614 and he scored 28 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Zach Eflin will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.

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