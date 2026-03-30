Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Orioles On March 30
Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, March 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Pederson has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson had a .181 BA, .285 OBP and .328 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .614 and he scored 28 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Phillies.
Chris Bassitt starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.