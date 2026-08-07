Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 7

Pederson is hitting for a .252 BA, .340 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 47 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 against the Giants.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (4-10) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 128 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.