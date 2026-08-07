FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 7

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Pederson has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .252 BA, .340 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 47 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 against the Giants.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (4-10) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 128 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News