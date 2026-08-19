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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 19

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will face the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .335 OBP and .491 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 49 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (10-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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