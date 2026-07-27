Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On July 27

Pederson is hitting for a .251 BA, .341 OBP and .491 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 42 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mariners.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.

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