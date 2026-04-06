Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Mariners On April 6

Pederson is hitting for a .059 BA, .190 OBP and .235 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .426 and he has scored one run. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Logan Gilbert (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.