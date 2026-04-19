Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Mariners On April 19

Pederson is hitting for a .244 BA, .352 OBP and .333 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored seven runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (0-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.

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