Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Guardians On June 7

Pederson is hitting for a .245 BA, .356 OBP and .453 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 24 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (4-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.