Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Guardians On June 6

Pederson is hitting for a .250 BA, .362 OBP and .462 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 24 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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