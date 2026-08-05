Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 5

Pederson is hitting for a .250 BA, .339 OBP and .500 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 47 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.63 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.