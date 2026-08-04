Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 4
Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will take on the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .253 BA, .340 OBP and .505 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 46 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Blade Tidwell will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.