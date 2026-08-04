Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 4

Pederson is hitting for a .253 BA, .340 OBP and .505 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 46 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Blade Tidwell will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.