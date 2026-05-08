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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Cubs On May 8

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .207 BA, .306 OBP and .293 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored 11 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Ben Brown gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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