Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Cubs On May 8

Pederson is hitting for a .207 BA, .306 OBP and .293 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored 11 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Ben Brown gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.