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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Cardinals On June 3

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Pederson has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .253 BA, .368 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 24 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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