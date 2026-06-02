Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Cardinals On June 2

Pederson is hitting for a .240 BA, .356 OBP and .438 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 23 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (3-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.