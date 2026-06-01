Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Cardinals On June 1

Pederson is hitting for a .238 BA, .353 OBP and .441 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 23 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

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