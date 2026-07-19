FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 19

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Pederson has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .239 BA, .337 OBP and .475 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 38 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (5-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News