Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 19

Pederson is hitting for a .239 BA, .337 OBP and .475 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 38 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (5-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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