Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 18

Pederson is hitting for a .235 BA, .334 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 35 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Astros.

Owen Murphy starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

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