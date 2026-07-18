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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 18

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pederson has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .235 BA, .334 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 35 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Astros.

Owen Murphy starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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