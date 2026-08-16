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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Athletics On Aug. 16

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .245 BA, .339 OBP and .497 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 49 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (5-4 with a 5.38 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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