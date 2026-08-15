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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Athletics On Aug. 15

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .249 BA, .343 OBP and .505 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 49 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (8-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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