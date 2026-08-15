Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Athletics On Aug. 15

Pederson is hitting for a .249 BA, .343 OBP and .505 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 49 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (8-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season.

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