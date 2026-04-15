Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 15

Pederson is hitting for a .211 BA, .279 OBP and .316 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (0-0) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.

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