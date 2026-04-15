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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 15

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .211 BA, .279 OBP and .316 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (0-0) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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