Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Astros On May 27

Pederson is hitting for a .234 BA, .351 OBP and .371 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (2-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.